Lince Dorado reveals backstage feedback that led to his WWE exit

Lince Dorado recently recalled why he asked to be released from his WWE contract.

Dorado appeared in WWE between 2016 and 2021. The 36-year-old is best known for his work alongside Gran Metalik and Kalisto as part of the Lucha House Party stable. The trio often interacted with fans by chanting, "Lucha! Lucha!" during their matches.

In an interview on Developmentally Speaking, Dorado said a WWE higher-up only viewed the group as "lucha lucha" guys. Once he heard that comment, the masked superstar decided the time was right to leave:

"I said, 'Do you see us as their champions?'" Dorado stated. "'Honestly, no, you're just the 'lucha lucha' guys.' I literally was like, 'Well, thank you very much, that absolutely sucks. I think we want to pursue something else,' and asked for our release right there and then." [18:49 – 19:04]

Dorado's last WWE match ended in defeat against Cedric Alexander on the September 23, 2021, episode of Main Event.

Lince Dorado understands WWE's thought process

The WWE roster contains on-screen characters from a variety of backgrounds. During their time with the company, Lucha House Party mainly appealed to children and fans of lucha libre wrestling.

Reflecting on his departure, Lince Dorado clarified that he understood why WWE's decision-makers did not want to push his character further:

"It's not their fault. I totally get it. WWE is a movie company, right? They make movies, so they just need one type of character for each type of character that they can think of. That's why I'm not upset. I get it, I totally get it. Do I agree? No, I think they dropped the ball on some stuff. But, at the end of the day, it's not my company." [19:35 – 19:56]

Dorado has wrestled for several companies, including MLW, NJPW, and TNA/IMPACT, since leaving WWE. He has also made guest appearances as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Do you think Lince Dorado should have been booked differently in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

