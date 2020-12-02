Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush will be making his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at the Super J-Cup 2020. Ahead of his highly-awaited debut, the promotion has released an incredible video package to hype up the arrival of The Man of the Hour.

In the video, Rush is seen being interrogated in a room and was asked where he was on the night of 30th April. The question is a link to Jon Moxley's release from WWE, as shortly after the former Dean Ambrose released a prison break vignette.

Here is the clip released that was sent out by NJPW's Twitter handle:

Cometh the hour.



Cometh the man.



The M.O.T.H is coming to Super J-Cup!



DECEMBER 12 on FITE and NJPW WORLD!https://t.co/QMONOLj4O6#njpw #sjcup @TheLionelGreen pic.twitter.com/jI6oBXf8bO — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 2, 2020

Lio Rush himself took to Twitter and confirmed that he produced, directed, and wrote the video.

We’re always being told to invest in ourselves. This is me taking the ball and RUNNING with it. Produced, directed and wrote my first short! Hope you all enjoy this. Now on to the #SuperJCup! ✌🏽😁 Full video - https://t.co/mlhQnP2PnU pic.twitter.com/Wtz79bQwOr — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) December 2, 2020

The video is surely another brilliant addition to the side projects that Lio Rush has been working on with the exception of his wrestling career. And it now remains to be seen if NJPW is possibly hoping to link Rush with his former WWE colleague Jon Moxley. With the latter being the reigning IWGP US Champion, things might just get interesting between the two gaijin Superstars.

What's next for Lio Rush?

Lio Rush will be entering the NJPW Super J-Cup 2020 that begins in a few days' time on the 12th of December, 2020. The tournament will feature several exciting inter-promotional matches between Jr. Heavyweight Superstars.

Last year's champion El Phantasmo will look forward to retaining his crown. However, the Bullet Club star will be the first to welcome Lio Rush in the tournament. Other entrants include Clark Connors from NJPW, TJP & Chris Bey from IMPACT Wrestling, ACH from Major League Wrestling, Blake Christian from Game Changer Wrestling, and Rey Horus from Ring of Honor.

The single night event will not only feature four first-round matches between the Jr. Heavyweights but will also feature a tag team match between Ren Narita & Karl Fredericks against Bullet Club's Hikuleo and KENTA.