Last year, Lio Rush looked to be on his way out of WWE when the 25-year-old was on a six-month hiatus from the company, before a monumental return saw the former RAW Superstar win the Cruiserweight Championship shortly after his return.

Now, though, The Man of the Hour has departed WWE and looks to be concentrating on his music career. I was fortunate enough to speak with Lio to find out how he made his return to the company, and discuss his relationships with Triple H and Vince McMahon.

"When I took that hiatus from the company, I thought that they were done with me. During that entire time period when I was home, which was the six months, I didn't hear a single word from the company. There was no urge to reach out to me to see how I was doing and how my family was doing, there was no urge to keep me updated on what my wrestling career was going to be."

Rush goes on to say how he would just simply accept the situation, and was actually on the verge of moving to the other side of the country!

"So I moved on with life. I moved on with everything. I came to the conclusion, or better yet, I realized and I accepted the situation for what it was, and I just told myself and told my family that it was time to move on, and then I was in California because I was looking at some property there because I was going to move to California."

Rush would also reveal how Triple H would be the man who brought him back to the company, and that NXT would be the destination as Rush already had exposure via USA Network - the channel where the black and gold brand would be moving too.

The Man of the Hour, though, would also reveal that he and The Game would "clash" a lot during his time in NXT.

"I feel like me and Hunter, we clashed heads a lot."



"While I was out there, I got a call from Hunter [Triple H] saying that he wanted to bring me back but, this time, for NXT because they were going to relaunch the whole brand on USA Network and they thought my past exposure on USA Network could help NXT with their exposure on the USA Network."

Rush concluded that, while his return was a surprise, winning the Cruiserweight Championship definitely wasn't, because he felt like he'd earned that spot.

You can follow Lio Rush on Twitter here, and listen to Lio's new album 'Ever After' here. You can read the entire interview here.