Lio Rush has revealed that WWE never had plans for a match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Appearing on to Inside The Ropes with Kenny McIntosh, Rush spoke about his time paired with Lashley. Rush made his RAW debut as Lashley's hype man in September 2018. However, WWE decided to split the pairing in less than a year.

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush was one of the several employees released by WWE on April 15.

Bobby Lashley wanted to fight Brock Lesnar, says Rush

Lio Rush revealed that while he and Lashley often talked about a match against Lesnar it was never in WWE's plans.

"It was in me and Bobby's plans, but I don't think it was in the company's plans. We always brought it up, we always tried to pitch it. It felt right, you know Bobby was pretty open that he came back to the WWE because he wanted to wrestle Brock, so I felt that it was inevitable.

"They're both built as these beasts with managers that could talk, so we thought that it was gonna happen but it just unfortunately never did."

Lio Rush also explained how he had a good relationship with Paul Heyman- the advocate of Brock Lesnar.

"I built a relationship with Paul Heyman very unexpectedly. I was in promo class at the PC when I was in NXT. Paul Heyman stood there and watched me cut my promo in promo class, and he pulled me to the side and told me how good I did and everything like that. Then once I got to Monday Night RAW, he kind of helped out with the character a little bit and the direction of it, so I just naturally had that relationship with Paul Heyman.

The Lashley-Rush pairing was split up soon after WrestleMania 35.

Lio Rush reveals if he had 'backstage heat'

