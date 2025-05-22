List of 9 wrestlers making WWE debuts next month disclosed (Exclusive)

There are exactly nine massive non-WWE Superstars who are expected to make their debuts for the sports entertainment giant in a couple of weeks. Those names have been revealed in a new report.

Ad

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, the topic of the upcoming Worlds Collide show on June 7th was discussed. The show will happen on the same day as Money in the Bank 2025, and as you likely know, the entire selling point this year is the collaboration and crossover with AAA, the legendary Mexican promotion that WWE acquired.

Nine names were listed by JoeyVotes, with the following AAA names set to make their debuts for the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut at Worlds Collide:

Ad

Trending

Aero Star

Chik Tormenta

Dr Wagner (aka El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.)

Vikingo (aka El Hijo de Vikingo )

) Laredo Kid

Mr. Iguana

Golden Magic (aka Octagón Jr)

Pagano

Psycho Clown

It should be noted that while Vikingo technically had an appearance at WrestleMania 41, he is expected to make a definitive in-ring debut for the company at Worlds Collide.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE is reportedly planning a Supershow in Mexico in the near future

Mexico is a key market for WWE, and they've never made any effort to hide that. However, their success in the market could be taken to the next level with a planned three-day "Super Show" that could be happening soon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On last week's episode of WrestleVotes Radio, it was reported that the sports entertainment juggernaut is planning a three-day Super Show in Mexico, and it could include an episode of SmackDown, a Premium Live Event, an episode of RAW, or a Live Event (aka house show).

As you might expect, it was also reported that AAA is expected to be a part of this weekend in some form. It might even provide a bigger platform than the upcoming Worlds Collide Show, which is likely to reach a more limited audience compared to a potential International Premium Live Event.

Ad

Even if WWE fans watching across the world don't recognize the AAA stars, the reactions from the Mexican crowds alone should make it clear how big a deal these superstars are. Either way, it's such an interesting era of wrestling we're in.

Just a few years ago, the idea that WWE would be having collaborations with AAA and TNA would have been considered laughable. It's now a reality, and it seems to be a part of the sports entertainment juggernaut's expansion plans. It appears to be a win for wrestling fans watching.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More