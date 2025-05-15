WWE's big plans for 3-day "Super Show" in the near future revealed (Exclusive)

WWE has big plans for a 3-Day Super Show, and it's set to happen soon. Exciting backstage details have come forth regarding the huge International weekend plans.

Ad

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC confirmed that one of WWE's next big International trips will happen in Mexico in the near future.

The plan is for a three-day Super Show, with dates and venues yet to be decided, or the specifics likely just not set in stone. However, one can only assume that this would mean an episode of SmackDown, a Premium Live Event, as well as an episode of RAW to end the weekend. Either that, or a Live Event will take place.

Ad

Trending

The Mexican market has long been a key for the company's International expansion strategy, as they look to continue their decades-long attempt to become a household name in the land of Lucha Libre. The difference this time is that the sports entertainment juggernaut will be coming off the heels of its acquisition of AAA.

Expand Tweet

Ad

AAA's possible involvement in the WWE Mexico SuperShow

With WWE set to return to Mexico, it seems like a no-brainer that there could be some involvement from AAA, which has its headquarters in Mexico City.

The main question at hand would be which superstars will make appearances on the live broadcast shows. El Hijo de Vikingo, who has been considered one of Mexico's greatest wrestling talents this century, could be a big name to appear.

Ad

As of now, Jeremy Borash is rumored to be potentially involved in the creative side of AAA.

Expand Tweet

Ad

JoeyVotes and TC discussed the possible involvement of AAA in the Super Show weekend and said that it's highly likely considering the acquisition.

While global audiences watching on Netflix and other platforms may not be familiar with AAA stars, the local crowds in Mexico are likely to recognize them and give them a great reaction.

It's going to be a Super Show of the ages, with International crowds getting the reputation of being much louder and energetic compared to American audiences. It should be noted that audiences in the United States are used to getting wrestling shows, so that's likely to be a contributing factor to the relatively quieter reactions as compared to international audiences.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More