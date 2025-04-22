WWE's acquisition of AAA to see huge name involved in creative - Reports

WWE announced the acquisition of AAA during WrestleMania weekend, and it appears that a top name from the company will be heavily involved in creative. This comes after a report by Lucha Libre Online.

There have been reports by Michael Torres of Lucha Libre Online that the negotiations between WWE and AAA existed in 2019. That deal didn't work as AAA decided to work with AEW instead, and WWE talked with CMLL. However, that deal also didn't work out. The Stamford-based promotion instead went back to AAA, and the deal worked this time. The negotiations have taken three years, having started in 2022. Reports are now suggesting the involvement of Jeremy Borash.

Lucha Libre Online reported that Jeremy Borash will be involved with the creative side from WWE's part after they acquired Lucha Libre AAA. The new version of the promotion will have Borash heavily involved in creative going forward and will be the company's representation.

Borash had donned many hats during his time in the wrestling industry, with his most significant stint being with TNA Wrestling, where he served as a commentator, booker, and backstage announcer for 16 years from 2002 - 2018. He has since been with WWE as Senior Director of Content and Developement.

For the moment, there has been no confirmation as to what the company's creative plans are for AAA. However, with Borash involved, more will probably come to the fore heading into the Worlds Collide on June 7. The event will likely see how the company has chosen to book talent within AAA and what the future holds.

For the moment, fans will have to keep speculating as to what's next.

