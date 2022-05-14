List of items The Undertaker will refuse to sign during upcoming non-WWE appearance

The Undertaker is set to appear at the upcoming MegaCon event and a list of items that he won't sign have been released by the organizers.

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. The Deadman rarely makes non-WWE appearances and always gets a massive response whenever he does.

The WWE legend will be appearing at the upcoming MegaCon on Saturday, May 21. The event organizers have released information about his appearance on the official MegaCon website. A short list of items has also been mentioned on the page, which the veteran won't be signing. These items include any trading cards from 1991, and any WWE/WWF show tickets.

It goes without saying that a WWE ticket with The Phenom's genuine signature on it will become a major collectible item and could be sold for a massive amount of money to ardent collectors. As for the trading cards, fans are aware that the WWE Hall of Famer made his way to the company in late 1990 and had a successful rookie year. A WWE trade card from 1991 with his autograph on it will fetch an incredibly high price.

The Undertaker is one of the most recognizable celebs on the planet

The Undertaker's WWE career spanned a whopping 30 years. He was a mainstay on the WWE roster for the better part of those three decades. His WWE resume speaks for itself, and includes accomplishments such as multiple WWE title wins, a Royal Rumble win, and an excellent WrestleMania win-loss record.

Mark Calaway portrayed the character of a supernatural being to perfection and the gimmick survived even during eras when fans had grown tired of over-the-top characters. He reinvented himself from time to time, most notably when he donned the persona of The American Badass in the early 2000s.

It goes without saying that his upcoming MegaCon appearance will attract a lcrowd of fans, despite the restrictions in regards to items that he will sign.

What do you think? What could be a possible reason behind The Undertaker refusing to sign the items mentioned above?

