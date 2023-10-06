"Listen to your body, not the WWE Universe" - WWE employee raises concerns over Seth Rollins' health issues

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently spoke about Seth Rollins' body being in bad shape heading into Fastlane.

In the leadup to Fastlane, Rollins has gone on record to say that he is dealing with some back issues. His opponent, Shinsuke Nakamura used this to his advantage and launched continuous sneak attacks on RAW and targeted his back.

This week on After the Bell, Graves suggested that Seth's body had taken a toll after his long tenure in the business. He advised the champion to take care of his body and not be in physically demanding encounters such as the upcoming Last Man Standing match at Fastlane. Corey also felt that it was the champ's will to be the best that was keeping him going.

"Rollins is locked in. Seth is already preparing for Last Man Standing like only Seth Rollins can prepare. I wouldn't be foolish enough to think that I can change his mind this close. I would say, 'Hey Seth, should you survive Nakamura at Fastlane, maybe listen to your body, not the WWE Universe. The fans are gonna clamor. I don't mean that as a negative. It's not the fans' fault, it's Seth's will to be the best. It's Seth's desire, his passion, his obsession with being the absolute best in the business." [From 0:08 - 0:38]

Graves favored Nakamura's chances over Seth Rollins

During the same conversation, Graves mentioned that the King of Strong Style has all the momentum heading into the premium live event. He felt that Nakamura now has the opportunity to finally dethrone the champ.

"I just think, if there is a time for a big seismic shift in WWE, Nakamura is the hot hand right now and Shinsuke can get it done." [From 0:42 - 0:51]

With all the mind games and blindside assaults, Nakamura has pushed Seth Rollins to a corner. It will be interesting to see how The Visionary fights out of this one.

