"Listen to the crowd" - Konnan slams WWE for pushing 35-year-old RAW Superstar 

WCW legend Konnan recently shared his displeasure with WWE for over-pushing Johnny Gargano on RAW.

The former NXT Champion was one of the many performers brought back by Triple H amid the rehiring wave last year. His initial few months on the main roster saw him participate in the men's Elimination Chamber match and also feud against The Miz. He secured arguably his biggest win since returning at last week's RAW, where he defeated Finn Balor.

Though the victory wasn't clean, thanks to Edge interfering, it indicates brighter things are on their way for Gargano in WWE.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan voiced his frustrations about Johnny Gargano defeating the Judgment Day member. The WCW veteran pointed out how Gargano was the most "over-pushed" performer in the company today.

Konnan also urged the global juggernaut to listen to the crowd, implying that the former NXT Champion is not over with fans.

"Bro, I'm not hating, just stating and tell me if there's someone more over -pushed than Gargano. Has he even done a job? Bro, he's not over. Listen to the crowd," said Konnan. [11:37 - 11:47]

Konnan is reportedly all set to appear in WWE to induct Rey Mysterio into the Hall of Fame

Last week on SmackDown, Rey Mysterio was announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame 2023. This soon led to speculation among fans as to who would induct the Lucha Libre legend into the coveted list.

Soon enough, reports emerged about how Rey Mysterio requested WWE to have Konnan induct him. The promotion agreed to this, and now there's a big chance the two friends could reunite during the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Konnan and Rey have been friends since their early days in the business, and it's safe to say there's no better person than the WCW legend to induct his best friend.

