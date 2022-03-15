WWE Hall of Famer announced as latest guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

Steve Austin's next guest on The Broken Skull Sessions is a big one.

It was announced today on social media that WWE Hall of Famer Lita will be the next guest on The Broken Skull Sessions. WWE Network shared the following message on its Twitter page:

"Oh. Hell. Yeah. *skull emoji* *rock hand emoji* @AmyDumas joins @steveaustinBSR on the next episode of #BrokenSkullSessions premiering Friday, March 25 on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else!" WWE Network tweeted.

A few weeks ago, Bully Ray tweeted that he would be on an upcoming episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, but it appears WWE has decided to go in another direction for the time being. There's no update as to when Ray's episode will air.

What will The KO Show with Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 actually be?

While Steve Austin is confirmed to be appearing at WrestleMania 38 to have a confrontation with Kevin Owens on The KO Show, what exactly is going to happen? A few weeks ago, it was reported that WWE was deep in talks with Stone Cold about wrestling one more match at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens.

But the company is now advertising this showdown as a talk show segment instead. However, one can't overlook the fact that both Austin and Corey Graves have mentioned that it's been 19 years since Stone Cold has competed inside a WWE ring.

The Texas Rattlesnake has appeared on WWE programming several times since his retirement at WrestleMania XIX. For this reason, many fans believe that his advertised segment with Owens will turn into a match within the next couple of weeks.

Kevin Owens will respond to Steve Austin's statement tonight on WWE RAW, and this development could shine more light on what to expect from the KO Show at WrestleMania 38.

