Lita claims WWE threatened to fire her if she refused to do controversial segment with Edge

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has made a massive revelation during her recent Twitch stream. Lita claimed that she didn't want to do the controversial segment with Edge on Monday Night RAW in 2006 where the two of them indulged in inappropriate action in the middle of the ring as a way to celebrate Edge's WWE title victory.

This segment took place on the RAW after the New Year's Revolution event in January 2006 where Edge cashed-in the first-ever Money in the Bank contract on John Cena to win the WWE Championship. However, Lita revealed that WWE threatened to fire her if she refused to do this segment with Edge on RAW.

Lita added that Edge, John Cena, and many other crew members tried to stop the segment, but Vince McMahon liked it and went ahead with it. She revealed that this ultimately led to her leaving WWE and the company buried her on the way out.

One night after defeating John Cena for the WWE Championship, Edge celebrated with a raunchy show in the middle of the ring with Lita. Car crash TV at its best / worst. pic.twitter.com/t0OfHxREla — MAIN EVENTS (@maineventsmcr) January 9, 2021

Lita's recent WWE appearances

Lita has won the WWE Women's Championship four times and is considered one of the greatest women's Superstars in the history of the company. Lita was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 by her best friend and former WWE Superstar Trish Stratus.

At the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018, Lita made her in-ring return as a surprise entrant. She again returned at WWE's first-ever all women's pay-per-view, WWE Evolution in 2018. At the pay-per-view, she teamed up with Trish Stratus to defeat the team of Mickie James and Alicia Fox. She again competed on Monday Night RAW the following night in a 10-women tag team match.