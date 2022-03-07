×
Create
Notifications

"We meant business" - WWE Hall of Famer Lita on her favorite WrestleMania moment

The WWE Hall of Famer comments on her favorite WrestleMania moment
The WWE Hall of Famer comments on her favorite WrestleMania moment
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 07, 2022 08:43 AM IST
News

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has referred to Edge's Harcore match against Mick Foley in 2006 as her favorite WrestleMania moment.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Harcore Legend battled it out at WrestleMania 22 in a very hard-hitting match. It featured the popular flaming table spot. The Extreme Diva helped Edge score the victory over Foley by interfering in the bout.

Lita spoke to WWE digital about the match, stating that it was intense, but it's her favorite moment from The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"My favorite WrestleMania moment, is the finish of the Edge and Mick Foley Hardcore match. This was like a crazy feud. Edge was kinda known as a pretty boy up until then, and we meant business coming out there. It was a whole new look for us... There was only one thing that hadn't been done at that time, and that was introducing fire to this hardcore match. So, there was a table, I had the lighter fluid and doused the entire thing, lit it on fire, and Mick and Edge went through that... As they landed, it was intense," said Lita.
Lita's favorite @WrestleMania moment is absolute 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 Make your own #MyWrestleManiaMoment at @ATTStadium on April 2 & 3! @AmyDumas 🎟️ ms.spr.ly/6010wX2sm https://t.co/1G61tOgvQY

Lita collided with Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber

What a match!@BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas #WWEChamber https://t.co/8XNQaZfdNc

At the premium live event, the former WWE Women's Champion shared the ring with current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This was her first singles match in a decade.

She absolutely delivered as the bout garnered a great reaction from the crowd. With WrestleMania 38 only a few days away, it's left to be seen if the company has any plans for The Extreme Diva.

Also Read Article Continues below

There are countless women on the roster she could face. This includes Shotzi, Alexa Bliss, and possibly other inactive stars such as Bayley and Asuka.

Edited by Kaushik Das
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी