"We meant business" - WWE Hall of Famer Lita on her favorite WrestleMania moment

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has referred to Edge's Harcore match against Mick Foley in 2006 as her favorite WrestleMania moment.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Harcore Legend battled it out at WrestleMania 22 in a very hard-hitting match. It featured the popular flaming table spot. The Extreme Diva helped Edge score the victory over Foley by interfering in the bout.

Lita spoke to WWE digital about the match, stating that it was intense, but it's her favorite moment from The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"My favorite WrestleMania moment, is the finish of the Edge and Mick Foley Hardcore match. This was like a crazy feud. Edge was kinda known as a pretty boy up until then, and we meant business coming out there. It was a whole new look for us... There was only one thing that hadn't been done at that time, and that was introducing fire to this hardcore match. So, there was a table, I had the lighter fluid and doused the entire thing, lit it on fire, and Mick and Edge went through that... As they landed, it was intense," said Lita.

Lita collided with Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber

At the premium live event, the former WWE Women's Champion shared the ring with current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This was her first singles match in a decade.

She absolutely delivered as the bout garnered a great reaction from the crowd. With WrestleMania 38 only a few days away, it's left to be seen if the company has any plans for The Extreme Diva.

There are countless women on the roster she could face. This includes Shotzi, Alexa Bliss, and possibly other inactive stars such as Bayley and Asuka.

Edited by Kaushik Das