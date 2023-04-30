Lita details why her current run in WWE feels like "bonus time"

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently spoke about her current run with the company and working on the main roster.

The 48-year-old star returned to RAW in February this year to help Becky Lynch fight off Damage CTRL. This feud led to a tag team championship match between the two tandems, and Lita & Lynch won the titles with some help from Trish Stratus. However, things soon turned downhill after Trish turned heel and started a feud with The Man.

In an interview with WrestleRant this week, Lita stated that this current run was like a fairytale and felt she was done after her match with Lynch in Saudi Arabia. The Hall of Famer claimed the bout was the perfect capping-off of her career, and this run was just like a cherry on the cake.

"I really felt that my match with Becky in Saudi Arabia felt like a really nice retirement match that I did not anticipate having that opportunity," she said. "When the relationship was established in Saudi Arabia, women weren’t allowed to come to the matches and then there were no women performing to a featured match where Becky and I were all over billboards all over the kingdom. It felt really poetic and I felt happy with that match. I feel good with that. This just feels like bonus time." [H/T Ringside News]

Lita competed against Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022

After a stellar run back in the day, Lita returned to in-ring action in 2018. She was back in the fold during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.

However, the biggest match of her return came when she got into a feud with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. The two women clashed at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

Although she could not walk away with the win, it was a personal victory for the Hall of Famer as she gained the respect and adulation of the WWE Universe.

