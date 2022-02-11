"I saw a lot of her in me" - Lita on why facing Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber is special

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has expressed what facing Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship means to her.

The two stars are set to collide at WWE's next premium live event, Elimination Chamber. Lita is one of the greatest female stars of all time, while Big Time Becks is the biggest female star in the industry right now.

During her recent appearance on Ring the Belle, Lita highlighted the similarities between her and Becky Lynch, and stated that their match will be a clash of two generations.

"I think this match is like a true generational clashing match because we are very kindred spirits," said Lita. "She lives like a pirate, kind of took a very meandering journey to get to her spot in WWE. Same thing [for me] so I kind of cut from the same cloth. I saw a lot of her in me, as she was starting as I first just met her. And then to be at home and watch her catch fire. I was like, “girl.” Not only did I know she had it, but also I was like, “let me in there.” (13:04-13:47)

Lita learned she'd be facing Becky Lynch following her appearance at the Royal Rumble

Lita was one of the 30 entrants in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. She was unable to win the bout, as the victory went to Ronda Rousey.

According to Lita, she was only informed about the plans with Becky after the Rumble.

"Johnny Ace asked me," said Lita. "He's like, "do you want to fight Becky?" I'm like, "wait what? Like you know that I do. You know that she does." And he's like, "how about in like two weeks?" And I was like "No, but yes."

Lita and Becky Lynch have never faced each other in a one-on-one match in WWE before, so this has the potential to be a spectacularmatch.

