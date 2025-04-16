Lita makes major announcement ahead of WrestleMania

WWE legend Lita made a major announcement ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Show of Shows will air live this weekend from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

Lita took to Instagram today to share that she will be in town for WrestleMania weekend. The Hall of Famer will be appearing at WWE World tomorrow, and then will be at WrestleCon this weekend in Vegas.

"Heading to #Wrestlemania weekend! Excited to see you all. Catch me Thursday at The World and Fri-Sun at WrestleCon. Who will I see in Vegas? Let me know below- and if you can’t make mania this year, don’t worry The 25th Anniversary Tour continues to a city near you. Stay tuned for deets," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

The 50-year-old and Becky Lynch had a brief reign as Women's Tag Team Champions in 2023. The veteran has not competed in a match since teaming up with Lynch and Trish Stratus to defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

Lita reveals she would like to face major WWE star

Wrestling veteran Lita recently shared that she would like to face Rhea Ripley in a match.

Ad

The Eradicator is scheduled to compete in a massive Triple Threat match this weekend at WWE WrestleMania 41. IYO SKY will defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. Ripley captured the title from Liv Morgan earlier this year, but lost it to The Genius of the Sky on the RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025.

During a Q&A session at Comic-Con Northern Ireland, the legend praised Ripley as a performer and said there were many layers to her character. She added that she would like to face the former champion someday.

Ad

"I think somebody that I had a very brief interaction with in the Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley, has just grown so much and added so many layers to her character. I think she would be great to face," she said. [From 06:23 to 06:37]

You can check out the video below:

Trish Stratus returned to WWE and teamed up with Tiffany Stratton to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Only time will tell if Lita returns to the ring anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More