"Becky Lynch doesn't get off her game, right?" - Lita reflects on her RAW segment with The Man

WWE Hall of Famer Lita believes she has the advantage over Becky Lynch going into their match at Elimination Chamber.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw The Man and Lita come out to sign the contract for their upcoming match in Saudi Arabia. The segment took a dark turn as Big Time Becks stated that she'll go for the Hall of Famer's neck at Elimination Chamber. She went on to say that when people remember Lita, they'll remember her with a tear in their eye.

Talking about the segment on this week's WWE's The Bump, The Extreme Diva stated that it's rare to see The RAW Women's Champion off her game and this has definitely increased her odds in their upcoming match.

I didn't plan for this to go this way, but I feel like it increases my odds. Seeing her kind of off her game, we haven't seen her off her game. Like Becky Lynch doesn't get off her game, right? So I was kind of pleasantly surprised when I saw that. I know that part of what she's saying is truthful. She grew up watching me, which led her to her path, where she is now. She's one of the hottest superstars, male or female, in a really long time," Lita said. [56:50 to 57:36]

The four-time women's champion also stated that she is completely focused on her match and is not trying to overthink anything.

On the flip side, I know how big this match is for me. I'm more like doing the opposite of her, like not trying to overthink things. Just keep my head down and go," The Extreme Diva added. [57:38 to 57:51]

Lita's match against Becky Lynch will be her first singles match in 16 years

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Elimination Chamber, is shaping up to be a historic event. The show will see Lita make her return to singles action for the first time since 2006.

The Extreme Diva returned to WWE programming on the January 7, 2022, episode of SmackDown, as she was announced to compete in the women's Royal Rumble match. She also had a confrontation with Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair after which she laid out The Queen with a Twist of Fate.

Lita recently challenged Becky Lynch for a title match which was promptly accepted by The Man.

