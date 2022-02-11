"I want to make it count" - Lita opens up about the messages behind her WWE Royal Rumble gear

WWE Hall of Famer Lita wore patches in her Royal Rumble attire to send a message about real-world issues, which she says means a lot to her.

The Extreme Diva entered the prestigious 30-woman elimination bout at number 26 and eliminated Mickie James before being thrown over the top rope by Charlotte Flair. She lasted ten minutes in the ring, which is quite impressive.

Speaking to D.S. Shin of Ring The Belle, Lita opened up about the importance of having those messages in her gear:

""When you're full-time, you have the next week if your outfit didn't look quite right... When I’m only coming out for a short time, I want to make it count. So it was important to me at the first Rumble to honor the women who were not there to see just how far the women had progressed. And then this time, I just wanted to highlight some issues that are important to me. So I had a patch on my gear that said, “end gun violence.” I had a patch that said, “no human is illegal.” And then I had a trans rights patch on there with the rainbow flag around it," said Lita. (time stamp: 3:44-4:34)

Lita comments on facing Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber

At WWE's next premium live event, Elimination Chamber, the WWE Hall of Famer and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will collide for the coveted title. This is a match that many fans are excited to see.

She commented on the upcoming match, stating that it's like a true generational clashing match.

"I think this match is like a true generational clashing match because we are very kindred spirits... I saw a lot of her in me, as she was starting as I first just met her. And then to be at home and watch her catch fire. I was like, “girl.” Not only did I know she had it, but also I was like, “let me in there,'" Lita said.

This is a dream match for many fans, and the fact that it'll be taking place at Elimination Chamber in several days is a dream come true.

