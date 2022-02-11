Lita reveals her initial reaction to being announced for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble match

Lita has revealed that she was apprehensive when she found out that WWE was going to announce her as one of the surprise entrants in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

She was among the 18 names announced on an episode of SmackDown before the Rumble. Other names included the Bella Twins, Mickie James, and Kelly Kelly.

During her recent appearance on Ring the Belle, the Hall of Famer stated that the positive reaction from the WWE Universe gave her more confidence heading into the match.

"I will tell you, I was apprehensive when they said they were going to announce the people in the Rumble prior. But everyone's reaction gave me that much more confidence. So please be loud like everywhere. Be loud online, bother me, bombard me. Because each comment, it gives me a tiny bit more confidence to know that I can go out there and do this," said Lita. (18:02-18:26)

Lita will challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber for the first time ever

The Extreme Diva's Royal Rumble appearance wasn't her last, as she's currently set to take on 'Big Time' Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

They have never clashed in the ring before, making it even more interesting. With WrestleMania only a couple of weeks away, it's left to be seen who will walk into the greatest live event in sports entertainment as the RAW Women's Champion.

Lynch has defeated stars such as Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and even the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair. The WWE Hall of Famer is regarded by many as one of the greatest female stars in WWE history, and she has what it takes to end Lynch's title reign.

