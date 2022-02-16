Lita says her and Becky Lynch have always talked about having a match with each other

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has commented on her upcoming match with Becky Lynch, revealing that they've always talked about facing each other.

Both stars are slated to collide at WWE Elimination Chamber this coming Saturday for the RAW Women's Championship. This is one of three confirmed women's matches that will take place on the show, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Lita was asked how much of a factor it was for her to face Becky Lynch in terms of her return. She stated that she and Big Time Becks always spoke about it.

"100%. Becky and I have been fantasy-booking ourselves for years. Every time we’d meet up, we’d always talk about that. It was always there whenever we were catching up," said Lita.

Lita on what excites her the most about Elimination Chamber taking place in Saudi Arabia

The Extreme Diva has never competed in a match in Saudi Arabia before. Her bout with Becky Lynch will be her first. This will also be her first singles match in over a decade.

Lita opened up about what excites her the most about the premium live event taking place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Everything. The cultural advancements. Becky and I are on a billboard in Saudi Arabia, the first time that’s ever happened. And I don’t look at this as a chance to play my greatest hits. I’ve been working on new moves and new counters. I look at this as a progression. I’m taking what I know and I’ve added the grounded distance I have as a positive. I’m back with a fresh perspective and I’m focusing on the good. We’re looking to deliver and really put on a hell of a match," she cotinued.

Amy Dumas @AmyDumas I am honored my match at #WWEChamber with @BeckyLynchWWE will be something special across generations … but especially for young women everywhere. I am honored my match at #WWEChamber with @BeckyLynchWWE will be something special across generations … but especially for young women everywhere. https://t.co/im8FMOZ5fT

This is a dream match for many fans, and it could turn out to be an interesting bout. Big Time Becks is the favorite going into the bout.

