"She seized the opportunity"- Lita opens up about the similarities between herself and Becky Lynch

Lita returned to the company to ignite a feud with Becky Lynch. The WWE Hall of Famer had a big hand in inspiring Lynch to become a pro wrestler.

Lynch and her childhood idol are set to square off this coming Saturday at the WWE Elimination Chamber for the Raw Women's Championship. Lita, in an interview with Ring The Belle, compared the Irish star's rivalry with Charlotte Flair to her own classic feud with Trish Stratus.

The former WWE Women's Champion compared Charlotte to Trish, saying the two were meant to succeed, but she and Becky succeeded with a twist of fate:

“(Charlotte Flair) is more to me like Trish. Right? Like very, like, dedicated in this way that she’s regimented and like, you know, like, Charlotte was supposed to succeed, right? Like Trish was supposed to succeed. They both not only do the work but the extra credit work. Like, they’re just like eat sleep train 24/7 right? But Becky was more — she wasn’t supposed to make it. She was like bartending in New York and had a wild journey to get to where she was. Stars just aligned, she seized the opportunity, and that’s more how I see my journey.” H/T(Wrestling INC)

Lita revealed that she and Becky Lynch have always talked about having a match with each other

Amy Dumas @AmyDumas I am honored my match at #WWEChamber with @BeckyLynchWWE will be something special across generations … but especially for young women everywhere. I am honored my match at #WWEChamber with @BeckyLynchWWE will be something special across generations … but especially for young women everywhere. https://t.co/im8FMOZ5fT

Lita has spoken about how excited she is about her upcoming match with Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia. The occasion means a lot more to her with the bout set to be her first singles match in over a decade.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the former Women's Champion revealed that she and Becky had spoken about working together in the past.

"100%. Becky and I have been fantasy-booking ourselves for years. Every time we’d meet up, we’d always talk about that. It was always there whenever we were catching up," said Lita.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Anirudh B