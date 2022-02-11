"There are women crying" - Lita shares her honest thoughts on performing in Saudi Arabia

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has explained her decision to compete in Saudi Arabia despite previously criticizing the company's relationship with the country.

The former WWE Women's Champion will collide with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Title at Elimination Chamber, which is set to take place on February 19, 2022, in Jeddah. This will be the first time that Lita will compete in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, the Hall of Famer pointed out that things are different now, as women are no longer excluded from the shows.

"I was outspoken on the early relationship between WWE and Saudi Arabia. They say they want women to wrestle over there, but I don't know if I believe it. There are no women on this card [then]. There are women on this card [now]," Lita said. (15:06-15:37)

She also touched on the positive feedback given by other female performers who have competed in Saudi Arabia.

"I’ve talked to the women personally that have been over there," added Lita. "And they’re like, ‘It's unbelievable. There are women crying, never thinking they would get to see two women be so strong in the ring.' They’re like, ‘It's really powerful. You’re gonna enjoy that.' And so, sure, do they have a long way to go? Do we as a society have a long way to go? Absolutely, but you’ve got to take the opportunities when they’re there." (15:38-16:00)

Will Lita be crowned the new RAW Women's Champion at WWE Elimination Chamber?

Lita is one of the greatest female stars in the history of the business, and she has enough credibility to potentially dethrone Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Title.

Her last singles match in WWE was on the July 23rd, 2012, episode of Monday Night RAW where she defeated Heath Slater in a No Disqualification match. She also had the honor of being the one to introduce the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32. At Elimination Chamber, she could possibly leave the arena with the gold around her waist.

What do you think of Lita's comments about performing in Saudi Arabia? Do you think she will defeat Becky Lynch? Sound off below!

