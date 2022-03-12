"I'm honestly taking this all as it comes" - Lita on a potential in-ring return

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has commented on possibly returning to the ring, stating that she'd be interested if the opportunity presents itself.

The Extreme Diva last wrestled Becky Lynch at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. The latter emerged victorious and retained her RAW Women's Championship.

During a recent appearance on WWE After The Bell, The Hall of Famer said she wouldn't mind stepping into the ring again, although she would've been against it in the past.

"I'm honestly taking this all as it comes. I'd be stoked to do something else, where as prior, I'd be like, 'No, no, no.' Now, I'm questioning, 'were you being honest without yourself or this is just how you felt then and this is how you feel now.' I'm all about changing your opinion of don't back yourself into a corner just because you said I'm done or not done," said Lita. (H/T Fightful)

Lita discusses some of the matchups she could have in WWE

The Hall of Famer is regarded as one of the best stars to step foot in the squared circle. Many female stars in WWE today would jump at the opportunity to face her if she returned to the ring full-time.

The Extreme Diva was asked if she didn't want to commit to another match because she'd be "opening Pandora's box."

"It more so has to do with, being in the Rumble and the women I touched in there, so briefly, being like, 'they're really strong' or 'they're really good.' Seeing them inside the ring, work, vs from television, and seeing how deep and talented the roster is, there are so many possibilities of great matchups that I would enjoy and fans would enjoy. I wouldn't say it's Pandora's box of 'let me in there, anyone, anytime, let's do this.' We could think about this and there be some fun matchups that lead to this cool cross-generational experience, not only for the women in the locker room but fans too," Lita said.

Rhea Ripley is among the names who have expressed interest in fighting Lita. Who would you like to see The Extreme Diva face? Let us know in the comments section below.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Angana Roy