"It honestly makes me super excited" - Current WWE Superstar on possible dream matches with Lita and The Bella Twins

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has responded to challenges from both Lita and The Bella Twins regarding possible dream matches in the near future.

Ripley made a name for herself in a short space of time during her stint in WWE, and has grabbed the attention of some legendary women's wrestlers. In recent months, both Lita and The Bellas have spoken of their desire to face off against Rhea Ripley in a WWE ring.

Speaking on the Under The Ring podcast, Ripley stated how possible matches against either Lita or The Bella Twins make her very excited about the future of her career.

“It honestly makes me super excited and for the future as well because... these things could possibly happen," Rhea Ripley said. "To step in the ring with Lita or The Bellas, it’s honestly like a dream come true and it’s wild to think that they’re gonna step in the ring with me..... [T]o hear from them that they want to step in the ring with me, it’s insane. It makes me super happy, and excited, and proud of myself at the same time.” H/T Wrestling Inc

Having competed and impressed against many of WWE's best current female superstars, Ripley seems determined to do the same with several veteran performers.

The Bella Twins enjoyed their recent WWE appearance

Both Nikki and Brie Bella recently performed at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Despite not performing as full-time WWE Superstars since 2016, both superstars got a strong reaction from the crowd.

During a recent interview with TV Insider Nikki Bella named two women from WWE's current roster that she and her sister would like to face in the ring.

"We really hope there is an opportunity to go after the tag titles," she added. "Being in the ring with Bianca Belair, I would love to come back and work with Bianca. I would love to come back and work with Rhea [Ripley]. I'm a huge fangirl of hers." H/T ComicBook.com

Despite The Bella Twins having many commitments outside WWE, the Hall of Famers have always stated how WWE is their home and therefore a potential return will always be on the cards.

