"Literally all sucked except Big E" - Fans upset with WWE's booking of four of the last five men's Money in the Bank winners

Fans are unhappy with WWE's choices of four of the last five winners of the men's Money in the Bank briefcase.

The last five winners of the men's MITB are Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Otis, Big E and Austin Theory. Strowman's cash-in ended in a no-contest, while Lesnar didn't need the win. Otis lost his briefcase to The Miz, who ended up winning the WWE Championship but his reign lasted just eight days.

Big E successfully cashed in on Bobby Lashley, who was at the top of his game at the time. Theory used his briefcase on the United States Championship and failed. So it's kind of true that the MITB winners have not worked out like they used to in the past.

Regardless of how things turned out and with the Money in the Bank event happening in less than two weeks, WWE on Fox asked fans which men's MITB winner is their favorite from 2018 to 2022.

Many are upset with the choices, with one fan calling Big E the only successful one out of the five winners:

"Literally all sucked except Big E."

Another fan agreed:

"What a terrible list. Only BIG E was the correct choice."

Miłosz @finnixfnx @WWEonFOX What a terrible list. Only BIG E was the correct choice

However, one fan went as far with a very unpopular opinion on the Money in the Bank briefcase:

"Money in the Bank has lost its credibility recently," the fan wrote. "It is a game changer when used properly for both entertainment and TV Ratings. The cash-ins are stale lately and there isn't much excitement on cashing in. The only good cash in among these is the Big E one."

Aayush Bhattarai @Aayush__9

Money in the Bank has lost its credibility recently.

It is a game changer when used properly for both entertainment and TV Ratings.

The cash-ins are stale lately and there isn't much excitement on cashing in.

@WWEonFOX Unpopular Opinion:Money in the Bank has lost its credibility recently.It is a game changer when used properly for both entertainment and TV Ratings.The cash-ins are stale lately and there isn't much excitement on cashing in.The only good cash in among these is the Big-E one.

Some liked Lesnar's win because "Boombox" Brock was born.

KING ABZ @KINGPINABZ @WWEonFOX Let's be real Otis getitng the briefcase was pointless but Brock when he won it was the most iconic he didn't need it cause he could've beaten Seth without it but boombox Brock was too good

Others went past the question and predicted that LA Knight will win this year's men's MITB briefcase.

Wrestlin' Quality @WrestlinQuality @WWEonFOX Big E & Braun Strowman are the ONLY valid winners on this list. 2023 will have another with LA Knight.

And there's one Logan Paul fan with a bold prediction.

The Money in the Bank event is on July 1st at The O2 Arena in London, England. It is WWE's first major event in London since Insurrextion in May 2002 and the first one across the pond since last year's Clash at Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

Who will win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase this year?

This year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match will feature six WWE Superstars from Raw and SmackDown. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest represent the red brand, while LA Knight, Santos Escobar and Butch will feature for the blue brand.

According to the latest odds via Wrestling Junkie, Knight and Priest are the two favorites to win the briefcase. Nakamura is at third followed by Santos Escobar, with Ricochet and Butch having the worst odds.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse LA Knight & Damian Priest are the top two contenders to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. [BWE]

While only two of the last five men's MITB winners have had a successful cash-in, Triple H being at the helm of WWE creative could change that. Knight and Priest, even Nakamura, are veterans who deserve a nice push at this point in their careers.

Who do you think will win the men's MITB briefcase this year? Give your answer in the comments section below.

