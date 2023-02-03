"Literally two of the most boring wrestlers" - WWE Universe rejects the idea of a feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton after WrestleMania

A large portion of the WWE Universe has rejected the idea of Randy Orton returning and feuding with top superstar Cody Rhodes at some point later this year.

Orton is currently sidelined with a severe injury and hasn't competed inside the squared circle in months. Following RK-Bro's loss to The Usos last year, The Viper was forced to take time off from in-ring action.

Taking to Twitter, several fans claimed to be least interested in the idea of a feud between Orton and Cody Rhodes. The two men were previously part of The Legacy faction, which also consisted of Ted DiBiase Jr.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Legendary @Legendary_twch @WrestleFeatures Literally two of the most boring wrestlers in WWE IMO @WrestleFeatures Literally two of the most boring wrestlers in WWE IMO

alex stroud @Gammiepants @WrestleFeatures No don’t want to see orton in the title picture kinda had his time @WrestleFeatures No don’t want to see orton in the title picture kinda had his time

Rhodes recently won the Royal Rumble Match and issued his challenge to Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 39. The two men will collide for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

This was the highly awaited return of the 37-year-old star, who suffered a pectoral injury last year.

Dutch Mantell on Cody Rhodes facing Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Dutch Mantell thinks Cody Rhodes is the right choice to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about the influence of Dusty Rhodes and stated that he has played a key factor in Cody's journey to the top. Mantell said:

"No, I think Cody Rhodes is the right choice. The injury that Cody suffered, I think it'll now come back to help him, and he was probably out the whole time this whole Bloodline angle was going on. So his injury now might actually work in his favor because, with Cody, there are a lot of variables you can pull from. One, of course, is Dusty Rhodes. Everybody loves Dusty Rhodes. Even if you have never seen him before and you see one of his videos, you gotta like him because of the way he talked, and he pulled people in."

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The match was made official after Rhodes won the Royal Rumble Match.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 260 votes