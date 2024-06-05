Finn Balor sends a message after stopping Liv Morgan from seducing Dominik Mysterio on RAW

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Finn Balor prevented Liv Morgan from seducing Dominik Mysterio. During the opening segment of the show, Morgan and Dirty Dom came face-to-face once again, only for Balor to intervene.

Following Morgan's first successful defense of the Women's World Championship, she sent shockwaves across the professional wrestling world by kissing Dominik Mysterio. The storyline between both superstars began after Rhea Ripley's injury.

Taking to X/Twitter, the former Universal Champion reacted following his actions on WWE RAW by tweeting a rooster and a stop symbol emoji, which could probably mean "c**kblocking."

Check out Finn Balor's tweet below:

Balor was in action against Dragon Lee on the latest episode of RAW, defeating the 29-year-old star. Later on during the show, Finn and the rest of The Judgment Day attacked Braun Strowman before the Irish star once again prevented Morgan from getting close to Dirty Dom.

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio opened up about Finn Balor and Damian Priest helping him

Dominik Mysterio has been a part of The Judgment Day since 2022 when he turned heel and joined forces with the group.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Dirty Dom opened up about the influence of Finn Balor and Damian Priest and how they have helped the former NXT North American Champion.

"Judgment Day, they really helped me out. My confidence, my in-ring presence, they put me in a position to do my best. Finn and Damian are incredible in matches, the way they put together matches. Finn is amazing at that. It comes so naturally to him. Damian gives me advice, too, the type where he says to do something in a match and it turns out incredibly. I’d get all the credit, but it was all his idea," Dominik Mysterio said.

It remains to be seen how the storyline between Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day will unfold. Finn Balor's role in this angle could be a lot more crucial than it seems.

