Liv Morgan addresses major controversy after WWE RAW; issues clarification

Liv Morgan didn't hold back before slamming fans after her win over Iyo Sky on this week's WWE RAW, which ended on a controversial note. Morgan said her attacking Rhea Ripley wasn't an issue, but vice-versa went against the rules.

The qualifying matches for the Women's Elimination Chamber match officially began on this week's RAW, with Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky going to war. The Judgment Day member secured an early advantage by attacking Sky backstage before the match began. The former WWE Women's Champion still managed to put up a brave fight, but things eventually worked out in Morgan's favor.

Rhea Ripley, whom Raquel Rodriguez had earlier taken out, came out during the match and attacked Liv Morgan. This caused a disqualification, and Morgan was adjudged the victor. She has now addressed the win on X/Twitter.

"Laughing at you pathetic dummies not understanding how wrestling works. For those confused… a participant can touch a non participant, but a non participant cannot touch a participant because THAT is a disqualification. I’m brilliant & Rhea Ripley is an idiot. Hahahahahah cry about it loserseLIVinationChamber," tweeted Morgan.

A heartbroken Iyo Sky was in tears after the loss and confronted the Women's World Champion, who had no words to explain herself.

