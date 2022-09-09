Liv Morgan advertises upcoming appearance for WWE in non-wrestling event

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has announced her next non-wrestling appearance for WWE. She would be in a meet and greet within a few hours.

Liv Morgan is on the greatest run of her professional wrestling career. She won the Money in the Bank briefcase, cashed it in on the same night, and pinned the then-SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to win her first title. She also defeated Rousey at SummerSlam, making her the first woman to pin the Baddest Woman on the Planet twice.

One of WWE's sponsors, Cricket Wireless, announced they would host a meet and greet this Friday. Morgan proclaimed she would be part of the event and asked her fans to come and meet her.

"Tomorrow," Liv Morgan tweeted.

The event will take place at 15500 1st Avenue in Washington between 9 AM to 11 AM. On-site registration will be available on a first-come, first serve basis.

Fans had a positive reaction to Liv Morgan's tweet

Since the upcoming appearance is a meet and greet, fans were understandably happy with the announcement.

This fan is going to meet her in person, and she shared the news in the reply:

Fans also wondered when Morgan would pay a visit to their town.

Taboy225 @Taboy225 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Liv do you plan on doing any meet and greets in New Jersey soon? 🤗 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Liv do you plan on doing any meet and greets in New Jersey soon? 🤗

5StarOspreay @CP_3913 @YaOnlyLivvOnce When are you doing a meet and greet here in chicago? We are the best fans in the world @YaOnlyLivvOnce When are you doing a meet and greet here in chicago? We are the best fans in the world

Taboy225 @Taboy225 @YaOnlyLivvOnce I hope you do a meet & greet for Extreme Rules next month @YaOnlyLivvOnce I hope you do a meet & greet for Extreme Rules next month 🙏✨

Fans who could not meet the SmackDown Women's Champion wished her and the rest of the fans a good time.

Dustin Sterling @DustinSterlin11 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Gorgeous picture of you like always Liv.I wish that I was able to meet you in person tomorrow as well but I don't live in Washington.I hope that your meet and greet goes well for you tomorrow as well. @YaOnlyLivvOnce Gorgeous picture of you like always Liv.I wish that I was able to meet you in person tomorrow as well but I don't live in Washington.I hope that your meet and greet goes well for you tomorrow as well.

Jose Solis @JoseSol77945310 @YaOnlyLivvOnce I hope you have a good day tomorrow I am your biggest supporter I'm your biggest fan I see I saw you when the WWE women's smackdowns heavyweight champion I pray for you every time good luck @YaOnlyLivvOnce I hope you have a good day tomorrow I am your biggest supporter I'm your biggest fan I see I saw you when the WWE women's smackdowns heavyweight champion I pray for you every time good luck

Jose Solis @JoseSol64737859 @YaOnlyLivvOnce I hope you had fun tomorrow I'm your biggest fan on your biggest supporter I saw you when the WWE women's Smackdown heavyweight champion I see you Monday Night Raw and SmackDown I pray for you if you keep your title @YaOnlyLivvOnce I hope you had fun tomorrow I'm your biggest fan on your biggest supporter I saw you when the WWE women's Smackdown heavyweight champion I see you Monday Night Raw and SmackDown I pray for you if you keep your title

LIV2Riott @RiottSquad4Life



I hope y'all enjoy it as much as I know I would. @YaOnlyLivvOnce To everyone who gets the chance to meet Liv tomorrow, you're about to experience something truly amazing.I hope y'all enjoy it as much as I know I would. @YaOnlyLivvOnce To everyone who gets the chance to meet Liv tomorrow, you're about to experience something truly amazing.I hope y'all enjoy it as much as I know I would. 😊

Some fans shared their appreciation for Liv and were glad to see her carry the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Fans also shared their dismay at being unable to attend the meet and greet.

Kaiden Cook @KaidenC31092547 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Going to smackdown tmr but I can’t go to this sadly # @YaOnlyLivvOnce Going to smackdown tmr but I can’t go to this sadly #

Some fans also shared their excitement to meet her on SmackDown tomorrow evening.

Tomorrow's SmackDown event will be one to watch out for. Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman will return to the brand for the first time in over a year. With Pat McAffee taking a break from being part of the commentary team on SmackDown due to College Game-Day, it will be interesting to see who will replace the former Punter.

The SmackDown Women's Champion will potentially be making an appearance to celebrate her win at WWE Clash at the Castle against Shayna Baszler.

Who do you think should challenge the SmackDown Women's Champion next? Let us know in the comments section below.

