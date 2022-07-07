 "It's all gonna be okay" - Liv Morgan on what advice she would give to her younger self

Liv Morgan has given some words of encouragement to her younger self.

Morgan won the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match at the titular premium live event this past week. She later cashed-in her briefcase on Ronda Rousey after the latter's grueling match with Natalya and won her first world title in WWE. The 28-year old appeared on this week's episode of RAW, teaming up with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair to take on Nattie and Carmella.

The SmackDown Women's Champion recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, and discussed her career, her inspiration, and her championship. During the appearance, images of her when she was young were displayed. When asked what advice she would give her younger self, she said -

"I would just tell her to keep on. Just keep on holding on, keep on fighting. I know it seems impossible that your dreams are gonna come true, but they are gonna come true and they are gonna be so much better than you ever, ever, ever, ever thought. And, you're gonna grow up to be a good person, and you're gonna have everything that you ever wanted. So just keep on fighting and keep on dreaming, and it's all gonna be okay." (31:42 to 32:11)

Morgan was the fifth woman in a row to cash-in her Money In The Bank contract within 24 hours. In the six years that Women's MITB has been a thing, the last five years have seen quick cash-ins, with three of them being on the same night (Alexa Bliss in 2018, Bayley in 2019, and Liv in 2022).

Liv Morgan to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against two former champions

Liv Morgan will be defending her newly won SmackDown Women's Championship against two former champions at an upcoming WWE live event.

Morgan will defend her title against Ronda Rousey and Natalya in a triple-threat match at a live event in the Canadian Tire Center in Ontario, Canada on Saturday, August 20. There is no confirmation that she will retain the belt till that date, with SummerSlam being an obstacle on the road, so the card is subject to change.

Also advertised for the show is Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

With Liv Morgan's championship win proving popular with fans, it's to be expected that she will have a relatively successful title reign. This means she will most likely defend her title at the Biggest Party of the Summer. But as always, anything can happen in WWE.

