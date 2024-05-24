Liv Morgan on the backstage drama before her WWE title win

Liv Morgan recently recalled how she had a major issue with her attire on the day of one of her biggest WWE moments.

On July 2, 2022, Morgan defeated six other women to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase. Later that night, she successfully cashed in her contract to win the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey.

In a WWE Break It Down video, Morgan said the MGM Grand Garden Arena refused to let UPS deliver her ring gear to the show. Once she tracked down the driver and finally received her outfit, the former Riott Squad member realized the attire had not been completed:

"We chase down the truck, we chase down UPS, and we're running on the street chasing UPS, like, 'Hello.' Finally, they notice, 'This maniac is following us,' and I get the gear, I'm like, 'Yay, yay, yay, got the gear, got the gear.' I'm so excited. I run back to the venue, I open it, and I'm like, 'Oh my Gosh, it's not even done.' This gear was not even done," Morgan said. [7:05 – 7:25]

Liv Morgan often wears new ring gear at premium live events. In 2023, she even got in trouble backstage for her choice of clothing at Elimination Chamber.

Liv Morgan's good and bad cash-in memories

Money in the Bank winners can challenge for a world title at a time of their choosing within a year of obtaining the contract. By defeating Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan became the fifth person to win a title on the same night of their Money in the Bank triumph.

Looking back, Morgan wishes her black and green outfit had been finished in time for the most important night of her WWE career:

"This gear was an unfinished gear, so obviously I'm very upset. There's no way to really complete it, so I just had to take it on the chin and go out on the biggest night of my life and wrestle in unfinished wrestling gear, which is probably my ugliest look, and I look at these photos and I smile but then I also cringe because I'm like, 'Typical of me that the biggest night of my life I look like doo-doo.'" [7:30 – 7:52]

Morgan added that she is no longer mad about the ring gear problem, but it was "a hard pill to swallow" at the time.

