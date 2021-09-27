Liv Morgan believes she shares a lot of similarities with Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan believes there are a lot of similarities between her and Becky Lynch's WWE careers.

Ahead of Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss all things WWE. When asked about what Becky Lynch's recent return means for the locker room, Morgan chose to talk about the parallels between her and Lynch's careers.

"I feel like for me personally, I see a lot of similarities with mine and Becky’s career," Liv Morgan said. "Maybe not at this very moment, but she was an underdog for a lot of years.I feel like that has been my career too. I’m constantly fighting, scratching, clawing to prove myself. I’m waiting for that big breakout moment."

Will Liv Morgan have her breakout moment like Becky Lynch did?

Liv Morgan believes what Becky Lynch was able to do with her career gives her hope that she can do that one day too. If Morgan can have her own breakout moment like Lynch did, it could change the trajectory of her WWE career forever.

"I’m looking for that big breakout moment," Liv Morgan continued. "To know Becky, who is so much larger than life right now. Undoubtedly, one of the biggest stars man or female in WWE, in wrestling in general, is hope and inspiration. I feel like I can do that too. I know I can."

Liv Morgan certainly has the WWE Universe behind her, much like Becky Lynch did back in 2018. But will the stars align to create a new mega superstar for the WWE? Only time will tell.

Do you think that Liv Morgan will eventually have her Becky Lynch "breakout moment?" Can Morgan's star power reach Lynch's level? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

