  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Raquel Rodriguez & others react after WWE name shares emotional personal update

Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Raquel Rodriguez & others react after WWE name shares emotional personal update

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 22, 2025 06:05 GMT
The stars has now reacted (Credit: WWE.com)
The stars has now reacted. (Image credit: WWE.com)

Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, and many other stars have now reacted after a WWE name shared a very emotional personal update. The news was shared on Instagram.

Ad

Megan Morant shared the good news on her Instagram. After weeks of posts about how she was almost ready to give birth during her pregnancy, the WWE interviewer and analyst has finally delivered. She shared the happy news and said that she was enjoying being a mother.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Samantha Irvin, Katana Chance, and Raquel Rodriguez commented on the star's post to wish her well on the happy news. They were ready to share in her moment of happiness.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Others, such as Renee Paquette, Natalya, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan, also reacted to the post, liking it and showing Megan Morant that they were there to support her and show her love.

The star has spoken up (Image credit: Megan Morant&#039;s Instagram)
The star has spoken up (Image credit: Megan Morant's Instagram)

Morant is a well-loved member of the company and works with Sam Robert. The star is currently away, thanks to her giving birth, but she is expected to return. In the meantime, Big E is filling in for her and working with Roberts.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी