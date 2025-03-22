Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, and many other stars have now reacted after a WWE name shared a very emotional personal update. The news was shared on Instagram.

Ad

Megan Morant shared the good news on her Instagram. After weeks of posts about how she was almost ready to give birth during her pregnancy, the WWE interviewer and analyst has finally delivered. She shared the happy news and said that she was enjoying being a mother.

Ad

Trending

Samantha Irvin, Katana Chance, and Raquel Rodriguez commented on the star's post to wish her well on the happy news. They were ready to share in her moment of happiness.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Others, such as Renee Paquette, Natalya, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan, also reacted to the post, liking it and showing Megan Morant that they were there to support her and show her love.

The star has spoken up (Image credit: Megan Morant's Instagram)

Morant is a well-loved member of the company and works with Sam Robert. The star is currently away, thanks to her giving birth, but she is expected to return. In the meantime, Big E is filling in for her and working with Roberts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback