Congratulations to WWE personality Megan Morant

Congratulations are in order for WWE's Megan Morant, as she had a huge reason to celebrate. The Stamford-based company's on-air personality recently became a mother.

Morant has amassed a large fan following in the four years she has been with The Pro Wrestling Juggernaut. In her personal life, Megan has been married since September 2021. The WWE's The Bump host announced her pregnancy in October last year.

Megan Morant shared updates about her pregnancy with her fans over social media. She recently took to her Instagram account to reveal she is now a mother. The 30-year-old posted a picture of herself with her newborn baby.

"I already love being a mom 🥰," she wrote.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Megan Morant speaks about fellow WWE personality

Megan Morant was all-praise when she spoke about WWE commentator Michael Cole. The veteran has been with the wrestling promotion for over two and a half decades.

In an interview with Sam Roberts of Notsam Wrestling a while ago, Morant spoke highly of The Voice of WWE, hailing him as the greatest storyteller. She noted that the 56-year-old has been an integral part of the wrestling promotion. Morant further mentioned how Cole encouraged her when she joined the company:

"Cole is the greatest storyteller that there is. He’s more than just the voice of WWE, he’s been there for so many moments, he’s been with this company for so long. For him to see something in me and to believe in me, it meant a lot because I had no clue I was getting into and he was so encouraging, 'You belong here, and you’re here for a reason,'" she said.

Check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Megan Morant has been away from WWE programming amid her pregnancy. It will be interesting to see if and when she returns to TV.

