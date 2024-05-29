Liv Morgan boasts major accomplishments on her WWE 'Revenge Tour'

Liv Morgan has continued to taunt Rhea Ripley and brag about her Revenge Tour following this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. The 29-year-old defeated Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match to retain the Women's World Championship but the match had a controversial finish.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio inadvertently helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship last night. Braun Strowman was chasing JD McDonagh around all night after The Irish Ace hit him with a chair. The Monster of All Monsters slammed into Dominik Mysterio, who then flew into the cage door as Lynch was trying to escape. Morgan capitalized and crawled out of the cage door to win the match.

Following her victory on RAW, Morgan reposted a fan collage of the champion's revenge tour so far, including her winning the title, Rhea Ripley getting hurt, and her kiss with Dominik Mysterio.

Morgan boasts about her Revenge Tour on Instagram.

The Women's World Champion also gave Dominik Mysterio a kiss after he helped her win on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day member shared a hilarious message on social media following his mistake this past Monday night.

Vince Russo believes Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch's match was cut short on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized the promotion for the lack of time given to the Women's World Championship Steel Cage match on this week's episode of RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo took the company to task for their time management during Monday's edition of the red brand. The veteran noted that WWE gave matches much more time on the show and wondered if there was an injury involved:

"The only match that had any value on the entire show was the cage match at the end. They had two commercial breaks during that match, you got to see hardly nothing. They gave all these other matches beforehand so much time, and they gave that cage match nothing. I don't know if the girls were hurt coming out of Saudi. I don't know bro. It could be something like that." [From 3:50 onwards]



Rhea Ripley had to relinquish her title after defeating Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL due to injury. Morgan has continued to take shots at The Eradicator as she works her way back to the ring.