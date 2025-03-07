Liv Morgan breaks character with four-word message to young WWE fan

Liv Morgan's WWE on-screen character has grown exponentially since her heel turn. It's not every day that the former Women's World Champion is seen breaking character. But for her number one fan, she did.

Taking to Instagram, Liv Morgan sent birthday wishes to a girl, Kiley, who shared a snap of the two backstage on an episode of SmackDown. The youngster claimed she only needs to get a few more years older to wrestle with her idol.

"Happy birthday my Kiley," wrote Morgan.

Liv Morgan's message to her number one fan [Image via Instagram]

At Elimination Chamber last Saturday, the 30-year-old failed to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41. She was the runner-up contestant in the titular bout. Bianca Belair prevailed in the showdown between the two. However, Morgan already has one over The EST, as the former stole the Women's Tag Team Championship from Belair and Naomi.

WWE CCO Triple H acknowledges Liv Morgan's rise to main event status

Within the past year, Liv Morgan rose to the occasion and took advantage of the opportunity at hand. Becky Lynch was leaving, and Rhea Ripley was injured. Both stories were intertwined with Morgan's character. The Miracle Kid ultimately got a 226-day reign with the Women's World Title.

During the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, Triple H spoke highly of Liv, stating that she has earned her place in the elite list of WWE Superstars:

"Even when she’s in pain, she looks like she is having the greatest time of her life doing it, and the little nuances that she is picking up now, she has earned that spot at the top and earned that spot to be called one of the best women in the ring we have right now. Incredibly proud of her," he said.

With ample tension among The Judgment Day, Morgan and Rodriguez are the only two who are riding high with a wave of momentum. However, the faction is not as popular as it once was. In a recent interview, Morgan opened up about her run with The Judgment Day, and how it has helped her grow.

