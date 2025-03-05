Triple H makes a surprising statement on Liv Morgan's spot in WWE

The WWE Universe may have a love-hate relationship with Liv Morgan, but The Judgment Day's 5-foot-3 brawler has become a well-respected talent in the ring and on the mic. Despite the improvements, the current Women's Tag Team Champion still has her detractors, but now Triple H is weighing in.

The Miracle Kid began The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour in 2024 after returning from a months-long injury hiatus at Royal Rumble. She dethroned Becky Lynch as Women's World Champion at King and Queen of the Ring, then retained in the Steel Cage rematch two nights later. Liv humbled Rhea Ripley while joining The Judgment Day and has been on a hot streak ever since.

Triple H previously praised Morgan's Elimination Chamber performance during the post-show press conference, noting how she continues to impress and has become more than a megastar since last May. The Chief Content Officer continued the adulation by touting Morgan's in-ring work, declaring she has earned her spot as one of the best in-ring workers of the women's division.

"Even when she’s in pain, she looks like she is having the greatest time of her life doing it, and the little nuances that she is picking up now, she has earned that spot at the top and earned that spot to be called one of the best women in the ring we have right now. Incredibly proud of her," Triple H said. [H/T to Fightful]

In addition to her success as a history-making tag team competitor, Morgan has held the Women's World Championship twice, with her first reign taking place when the title was the SmackDown Women's Championship. Liv also became the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion last November.

Liv Morgan touts making WWE history

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi earlier this month on RAW to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Days after becoming WWE's first-ever three-time women's tag champions, Liv took to Instagram to share photos and declare herself and Rodriguez the greatest ever.

"One more time for the history making, record breaking, GREATEST Women’s Tag Team Champions of allllllllllllllll tiiiiiiiiiime [face with hand over mouth emoji] [sparkles emoji]," Liv Morgan wrote with the photos below.

Morgan and Rodriguez held the Women's Tag Team Championship for 39 days for their first reign in 2023. The second reign later that summer went for just 16 days.

