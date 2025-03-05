  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • Triple H makes a surprising statement on Liv Morgan's spot in WWE

Triple H makes a surprising statement on Liv Morgan's spot in WWE

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 05, 2025 23:01 GMT
Triple H and members of The Judgment Day at WWE RAW
Triple H and members of The Judgment Day at WWE RAW (Photo credit: Triple H on X)

The WWE Universe may have a love-hate relationship with Liv Morgan, but The Judgment Day's 5-foot-3 brawler has become a well-respected talent in the ring and on the mic. Despite the improvements, the current Women's Tag Team Champion still has her detractors, but now Triple H is weighing in.

Ad

The Miracle Kid began The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour in 2024 after returning from a months-long injury hiatus at Royal Rumble. She dethroned Becky Lynch as Women's World Champion at King and Queen of the Ring, then retained in the Steel Cage rematch two nights later. Liv humbled Rhea Ripley while joining The Judgment Day and has been on a hot streak ever since.

Triple H previously praised Morgan's Elimination Chamber performance during the post-show press conference, noting how she continues to impress and has become more than a megastar since last May. The Chief Content Officer continued the adulation by touting Morgan's in-ring work, declaring she has earned her spot as one of the best in-ring workers of the women's division.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Even when she’s in pain, she looks like she is having the greatest time of her life doing it, and the little nuances that she is picking up now, she has earned that spot at the top and earned that spot to be called one of the best women in the ring we have right now. Incredibly proud of her," Triple H said. [H/T to Fightful]
Ad
Ad

In addition to her success as a history-making tag team competitor, Morgan has held the Women's World Championship twice, with her first reign taking place when the title was the SmackDown Women's Championship. Liv also became the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion last November.

Liv Morgan touts making WWE history

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi earlier this month on RAW to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Ad

Days after becoming WWE's first-ever three-time women's tag champions, Liv took to Instagram to share photos and declare herself and Rodriguez the greatest ever.

"One more time for the history making, record breaking, GREATEST Women’s Tag Team Champions of allllllllllllllll tiiiiiiiiiime [face with hand over mouth emoji] [sparkles emoji]," Liv Morgan wrote with the photos below.

Morgan and Rodriguez held the Women's Tag Team Championship for 39 days for their first reign in 2023. The second reign later that summer went for just 16 days.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी