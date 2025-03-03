Triple H made massive mistake by choosing Liv Morgan over returning WWE icon, says Peter Rosenberg

Peter Rosenberg would make a small change to Triple H's decision at Elimination Chamber regarding Liv Morgan. The former Women's World Champion was the MVP of the Women's Chamber match but fell short against Bianca Belair.

Morgan started the match against Naomi, who was taken out by the returning Jade Cargill. The Judgment Day star made it to the final two, eliminating Bayley and Alexa Bliss in the process before being pinned by The EST of WWE.

On the latest episode of the Rosenberg Wrestling podcast, the WWE analyst questioned if Liv Morgan needed to be booked as strong as she was. Rosenberg would have loved it even more if Bliss, a certified icon, was in the final two with Belair over Morgan.

"Great performance from Bliss. Great to see her back there. The only thing I would have done differently is I would have had Bliss eliminate Liv and gotten Bianca over Bliss. I thought that there would have been a little bit more impact to Bliss surviving till the end rather than Liv. I don't know, it just feels like, with the year Liv’s had, did she need to be in that final spot there? I don't know," Rosenberg said. [13:43 - 14:10]

Alexa Bliss returned at the Royal Rumble after being out of action for two years. She remains popular among WWE fans and seemingly didn't miss a beat during her performance at Elimination Chamber. However, it's also not hard to see why Triple H rewarded Liv Morgan for all the work she has done over the past year.

Triple H praises Liv Morgan after Elimination Chamber

Speaking on the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, Triple H called Liv Morgan a certified "megastar" and is no longer a "good hand." WWE's head of creative had nothing but praise for Morgan's improvement, not just in the ring but overall as a performer.

"Liv Morgan just continues to impress me. A woman that, a year ago, many people would have said is great to have on the roster, she's a good hand and all those things. In this last, I guess what, since May, has just become a megastar and continues to surpass that. To me, she stood out tonight as a star in the spotlight, thriving," Triple H said.

It will be interesting to see if Morgan would get a main event slot for WrestleMania 41 or defend the Women's Tag Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez.

