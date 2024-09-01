Liv Morgan breaks major record despite getting pinned at WWE Bash in Berlin

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan set a new record despite losing her contest at the WWE Bash in Berlin. She teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to take on The Terror Twins at the premium live event.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest dominated their opponents to begin the match. However, The Judgment Day members got back into the contest and nearly scored the win after interference from other faction members. In the end, the bout ended with The Eradicator pinning Morgan after nailing the latter with a Riptide.

It was the first time the 30-year-old was pinned on television since she defeated Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring to win the Women's World Title. Morgan has completed 100 days as champion, making this title reign her longest-ever. The former Riot Squad member's previous Women's Championship reign fell two days short of a hundred following a loss to Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

Former WWE employee predicts Liv Morgan will control fellow Judgment Day members

The Judgment Day members have constantly been saying that they are all equal and that there is no leader after the departure of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest from the group. However, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci believes as the storyline moves forward, Liv Morgan will start controlling everything.

Liv Morgan announced her "Revenge Tour" following her return from injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble, claiming she would take away everything from Rhea Ripley. She followed it up by injuring The Eradicator and winning the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch, who won the title after Ripley vacated it due to injury. Liv further infiltrated The Judgment Day, which led the group to remove The Terror Twins.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Carlucci predicted that the Women's World Champion would control everything within The Judgment Day, including Finn Balor, without the inaugural Universal Champion even realizing it. The former WWE employee added that he believes Morgan has not even let Dominik Mysterio in on her plans for the heel faction.

"I think as the storyline goes on, she's [Liv Morgan] gonna be controlling everything, even Finn. And Finn doesn't even know it that he's being controlled by Liv. That's how smart she is. I think they're really investing in her, and we all know there's an angle here with her and Dom and stuff like that. I don't think she's even smartened up Dom of what she has planned for The Judgment Day. That's what I'm thinking," he said. [From 20:46 to 21:19]

Liv Morgan successfully defended her title against Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam. However, after The Nightmare pinned the champion at Bash in Berlin, another title match between the two arch-rivals might be on the cards.

