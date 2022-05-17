Liv Morgan breaks silence after forming an alliance with former Universal and WWE Champion on RAW

Liv Morgan joined forces with Finn Balor and AJ Styles on this week's edition of WWE RAW. In the show's aftermath, she took to Twitter to break her silence.

The duo of Balor and Styles approached Morgan backstage and proposed the idea of forming a trio. Expect the newly formed group to feud against Judgment Day going forward.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan shared a photo of her making the Too Sweet hand gesture with The Phenomenal One and The Prince on RAW:

ToO sWeeT ?!

Check out Morgan's tweet below:

On RAW, Styles and Balor were in action against Los Lotharios in a tag match. Morgan cheered on the two former world champions from ringside. Post-match, she joined the two men and made the Too Sweet gesture.

Liv Morgan's former tag team partner Rhea Ripley recently explained what it was like teaming up with the former

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley recently worked together as a tag team in WWE. The duo unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

During a recent interview on 99.5 WKDQ, The Eradicator claimed that teaming up with Morgan made her soft:

"Yeah, I mean I thought she'd [Liv Morgan] understand. It's not the first time that it's happened to her, I thought she'd be used to it by now. She made me soft, I depreciated. I was losing myself every single time I walked out on stage with her. I was losing little bits of the Rhea Ripley I had worked so hard to build. She was making me care too much about everyone and herself and I had to remind myself exactly who I am and what I care about and that's winning and getting gold and just absolutely brutalizing everyone in my path."

Now that Liv Morgan has joined forces with Styles and Balor on RAW, expect them to face Judgment Day's Edge, Damian Priest, and Ripley down the road.

Edited by Abhinav Singh