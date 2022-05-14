"I was losing myself every single time" - Rhea Ripley says teaming with Liv Morgan made her "soft"

Rhea Ripley has opened up about her partnership with Liv Morgan, stating that it made her "soft."

The duo were unofficially known as LIV For BRUTALITY as part of the RAW brand. They competed in several matches for the WWE Women's Tag team Championship but were unsuccessful in all attempts. A few weeks after WrestleMania 38, The Nightmare turned on Morgan and joined forces with Edge's new stable Judgment Day.

During a recent interview with 99.5 WKDQ, Rhea Ripley said she lost herself while teaming up with Liv Morgan and that it made her soft.

"Yeah, I mean I thought she'd [Liv Morgan] understand. It's not the first time that it's happened to her, I thought she'd be used to it by now. She made me soft, I depreciated. I was losing myself every single time I walked out on stage with her. I was losing little bits of the Rhea Ripley I had worked so hard to build. She was making me care too much about everyone and herself and I had to remind myself exactly who I am and what I care about and that's winning and getting gold and just absolutely brutalizing everyone in my path." [1:01-1:44]

99.5 WKDQ @995wkdq



wkdq.com/wwe-superstar-… Travis here! Big thanks to @RheaRipley_WWE for taking the time to chat with me today about her career and Monday Night Raw at The Ford Center. Check it out: Travis here! Big thanks to @RheaRipley_WWE for taking the time to chat with me today about her career and Monday Night Raw at The Ford Center. Check it out:wkdq.com/wwe-superstar-…

The two stars collided on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, which Ripley won.

Rhea Ripley opens up about Judgment Day's future in WWE

During Edge's match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash, The Eradicator was revealed as the third member of the heelish group. She also debuted a new look on the show, sporting black hair.

In the same interview, Ripley spoke about Judgment Day's vision for the company.

"Absolute destruction of WWE and anyone who stands in our way. We've opened up our eyes. We know what we want and we want everything that we can get. we are not stopping with AJ Styles, Finn Balor, or Morgan. We're gonna run through absolutely anyone and everyone to get what we want."

Ripley will look to climb the ladder in the women's division in WWE, and being alongside Edge could potentially give her the edge she needs to get to the top.

Please credit WKDQ and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha