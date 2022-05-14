"Absolute destruction of WWE" - Rhea Ripley on The Judgment Day's future

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley talks about The Judgment Day's plans for WWE.

The 25-year-old shocked the entire WWE Universe when she joined forces with Damian Priest and Edge to defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash. The Nightmare showcased her true colors after WrestleMania 38 when she turned on Liv Morgan.

After WrestleMania Backlash, Edge mentioned how he was behind Ripley's turn to the dark side. In a recent interview with 99.5 WKDQ, Ripley talks about The Judgment Day's vision for WWE:

"Absolute destruction of WWE and anyone who stands in our way. We've opened up our eyes. We know what we want and we want everything that we can get. we are not stopping with AJ Styles, Finn Balor, or Morgan. We're gonna run through absolutely anyone and everyone to get what we want." [0:35 - 1:01]

No one is safe from The Judgment Day and Edge is on the path of darkness, gaining new followers as the weeks go by. There are talks of a new member joining the stable in the coming weeks.

Rhea Ripley talks about her change from Mae Young Classic to Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley signed with WWE when she was 20. She was an integral part of NXT UK and NXT, becoming the first woman to have won both brands' Women's Championships.

After her NXT run, she made huge waves when she showed up on RAW. Ripley has had several major accomplishments under her belt and is now working alongside Edge and Damian Priest.

On the same podcast, she talks about how she transitioned and grew over the past few years from Mae Young Classic to The Eradicator of The Judgment Day:

"It's been a wild roller coaster of emotions these last 5 years being here in America. The 20-year-old that you saw on the first MYC compared to Rhea Ripley you see now, the Rhea Ripley I am now was hiding deep down in that little 20-year-old girl... I was trying to please everyone and be nice to everyone and just do what I was told, put a smile on everyone else... I was very worried about not pleasing people. Now I don't care. Now I'm doing what I want and I think is right for me." [1:51 - 2:44]

It's safe to say that The Judgment Day will not stop until they get what they want. Ripley was part of the women's tag team division before Edge showed her the true power of embracing her dark side.

Who do you think will be the fourth member of The Judgment Day? Will Rhea Ripley rise once again and become RAW Women's Champion? Let us know what you think!

Please credit WKDQ and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Ken Norris