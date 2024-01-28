Liv Morgan breaks silence with a four-word message after her WWE return

Liv Morgan took to Twitter/X to break the silence after returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

In 2023, Morgan suffered a shoulder injury and was written off WWE television after a brutal attack by the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Before her hiatus, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championships.

On Twitter/X and Instagram, Morgan posted a photo from the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. The image featured Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and Bianca Belair, who were all a part of this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. Morgan also sent a four-word message.

"And so it begins .." wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's tweet:

Liv Morgan opened up about her WWE absence

While recovering from her latest injury, Liv Morgan opened up about her WWE return.

In an interview with Muscle and Health, Morgan stated that she wanted to return to WWE while being in the best shape of her life. She said:

"I’m actually out injured right now, and aside from healing up, my focus has been on my nutrition, so it’s been really exciting honing in on that. I want to come back in the very best shape of my life, so right now, I am eating clean, tons of fresh fruits and veggies. I’m basing my carb intake on the amount of physicality and energy I expend each day. I do believe life is about balance, though, so I still order a cheeky little dessert with dinner sometimes."

Bayley won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. Despite her valiant effort, Morgan once again came agonizingly close to winning the Rumble but was unable to do so.

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Liv following her return to the company.

