Liv Morgan breaks silence after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan took to social media to react to her and Raquel Rodriguez's win at WWE Money in the Bank.

At the premium live event, Morgan and Rodriguez became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions by beating Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. The closing moments of the match saw Baszler choke Rousey out with the Kirifuda Clutch.

This allowed Morgan and Rodriguez to secure the win and regain the titles which they never lost in the first place. Taking to Twitter, Morgan sent out a heartfelt message, reacting to her and Raquel's win in the process.

"And the world has healed #AndNEEEEEW Love u !!! @RaquelWWE" wrote Morgan.

Liv Morgan discussed her recovery timeline before her return

Liv Morgan recently returned from a shoulder injury, much to the WWE Universe's surprise. Fans expected the former SmackDown Women's Champion to sit on the sidelines for a while.

However, Morgan reunited with Raquel Rodriguez on an episode of SmackDown in the lead-up to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Speaking in an interview on The Toronto Sun, she discussed the timeline of her recovery. Morgan stated that this was her first injury and that she was quite dramatic about it. She said:

“It’s my first injury so I was definitely very dramatic in the beginning,” Morgan said. “I’m not used to being hurt, I’m not used to taking time off, but I’m trying to be grateful for this time off and enjoy it while I have it because once we get going, it never stops.”

Morgan was previously forced to vacate the Women's Tag Team Championship due to her injury. However, it didn't take her long to regain the title.

