Liv Morgan breaks silence after WWE Elimination Chamber 2024; sends an eight-word message

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 was apparently the last chance for several superstars to punch their tickets for a title match in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan broke silence after she lost the Women's Elimination Chamber match and sent a message.

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan returned to the promotion when she appeared at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 and competed in the gimmick match as the final entrant. Unfortunately, she failed to win the match. However, she was the runner-up in the said match.

Today, she ended up becoming the runner-up of the Women's Elimination Chamber match when she lost to Becky Lynch in Perth. After the event, she broke her silence and sent an eight-word message following her loss in Perth as they head into WrestleMania XL.

"It’s not over until I say it is"

Expand Tweet

Currently, Liv Morgan's revenge tour against Rhea Ripley has come to a screeching halt. It will be interesting to see what she does at the event in Philadelphia.

Liv Morgan praises former tag team partner's current gimmick in WWE

Liv Morgan garnered her big break on the main roster when she debuted alongside The Riott Squad on SmackDown. After spending the initial years in the tag team division, she became a singles star in the promotion.

However, she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice alongside Raquel Rodriguez. Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Morgan praised Sarah Logan's new character:

“It’s awesome, and it’s so her. It’s just so much knowledge about everything like Viking and mystical,” Morgan said. “I don’t even know the right word. It’s not woodsy. She has so much knowledge and it’s just cool to see her do something so different. It’s so cool to see her just dive into something that is so different and thrive in it."

The two haven't teamed up since Logan's return to WWE. It will be interesting to see what Liv does at WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan? Sound off in the comments section below.