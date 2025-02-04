Liv Morgan claims she requested major piece of merchandise following the Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently claimed she made an interesting demand following the Royal Rumble. The Judgment Day member showed a commendable performance at the premium live event.

This year's edition of the Royal Rumble took place in Indianapolis. Several streets near the Lucas Oil Stadium were renamed after WWE Superstars ahead of the show.

Earlier today, Liv Morgan shared an Instagram update with multiple pictures and clips, including one photograph of herself standing underneath a street sign bearing her name. In the caption, the former Women's World Champion noted she asked if she could have the street sign.

"I asked them if I can have the street sign," she wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Morgan kicked off the women's Royal Rumble alongside fellow RAW Superstar IYO SKY. She spent a whooping sixty-seven minutes in the match before getting eliminated by Nia Jax. During her stay, she eliminated Natalya and a returning Alexa Bliss from the contest.

Wrestling veteran predicts Liv Morgan could feud with former WWE Women's Champion

Alexa Bliss returned to the WWE ring after two years of absence as the number 21 entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match. The Goddess showed no signs of ring rust in her 11-minute stay, which was cut short by Liv.

During a recent edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts predicted that Bliss and Morgan could lock horns at WrestleMania 41. He added it would be the perfect direction for Liv after she lost her feud with Rhea Ripley, followed by her Royal Rumble elimination.

"Maybe Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss is the direction because I don't see a specific direction for Liv Morgan to go in right now. She didn't win the Rumble; her story with Rhea Ripley is over, and I think this could be interesting," Roberts said. [From 48:30 to 48:42]

You can check out what Sam Roberts had to say in the video below:

The former Riott Squad member scored a massive win over IYO SKY last night on RAW to book her place in the women's Elimination Chamber match. Morgan won the bout via a DQ finish after an angry Rhea Ripley hit her to cause the finish.

