Liv Morgan, CM Punk, Paige, and others react to female star’s heartbreaking post after WWE release

WWE has released several superstars over the last few days. Recently, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, and Paige, among others, reacted to a female star's heartbreaking post following her release.

The female star in question is Cora Jade. Not long ago, Jade was in the main event picture on NXT, fighting for the NXT Women's Championship. Unfortunately, her time with the company ended on May 2, as she was released from her contract.

Following the end of her four-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion, Cora Jade took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking post. She spoke about her journey, some of the regrets she had, but most importantly, she stated that her career in the squared circle was far from over.

Two pictures accompanied the emotional caption. One of her was holding the Divas Championship as a child, and the other was a more recent one, featuring her in a wrestling ring.

Several superstars reacted to this post, leaving likes and comments alike. WWE stars Liv Morgan, CM Punk, and Natalya liked the post, as did some of Jade's former NXT colleagues, Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice. A few former WWE stars also showed their support, including Paige and Blair Davenport.

Some of these stars also left heartwarming comments, sharing heart emojis to her post, wishing her the best, and telling her to keep pushing and working hard.

Check out the screenshots of the likes and comments below:

Likes and comments on Cora Jade's post [Image credits: Jade's Instagram]

Roxanne Perez sent Cora Jade a heartwarming message following her WWE release

A lot of superstars were emotional upon hearing of Cora Jade's release, but none more so than Roxanne Perez. Jade's best friend in the business, the former NXT Women's Champion, sent a heartwarming message following her release.

Taking to X, Perez shared pictures of herself and Jade outside the squared circle. The two were obviously unbelievably close, and this was reflected in her caption, as she referred to Jade as her "wrestlesoulmate."

Jade is undoubtedly a talented pro wrestler, and it's a shame that her career with WWE has come to an end. However, as she herself mentioned, this is not the end for her. She will make a return to the ring at some point in time, stronger and better than ever.

