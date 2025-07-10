Liv Morgan, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and other WWE stars react to Dakota Kai's personal update with real-life partner

Several current and former WWE stars, including Liv Morgan, CM Punk, and Rhea Ripley, recently took to social media to react to Dakota Kai's personal update. The former Damage CTRL member posted photos with her boyfriend and fellow wrestler Eddy Thorpe (aka Karl Fredericks).
Both Dakota Kai and Eddy Thorpe were a part of World Wrestling Entertainment before getting released from their contracts in May 2025. Kai was with the company for a total of ten years, including both of her stints (2015 to 2022 and 2022 to 2025) in the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, Thorpe's WWE career only lasted for two years from 2023 to 2025.
Kai and Thorpe made their relationship public a while back. The former Damage CTRL member recently took to Instagram to share a personal update with her real-life boyfriend. She uploaded several pictures of their vacation and sent a three-word message, referring to Eddy Thorpe as "Poi."
"Poi meets girl 🌺," she wrote.
Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Dakota Kai's post, including Liv Morgan, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Chelsea Green, Maxxine Dupri, Indi Hartwell, Lola Vice, Roxanne Perez, IYO SKY, Cora Jade, Karrion Kross, Charlotte Flair, Tyson Kidd, Je'Von Evans, Lexis King, Omos, Corey Graves, and more. Meanwhile, Cathy Kelley, Nikkita Lyons, and Zelina Vega left comments.
Former WWE writer believes Dakota Kai was let go due to her age
During an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believed Dakota Kai was let go by the Stamford-based promotion because of her age and her being "injury-prone."
"I think they looked at her being injury-prone, and they looked at her age. It was a combination of both," he said.
It will be interesting to see if Dakota Kai or her boyfriend, Eddy Thorpe, will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment again in the future.