Several current and former WWE personalities, including Liv Morgan, CM Punk, and Saraya, recently took to social media to react to Stephanie McMahon's post. The legend sent an emotional message in the caption of her recent Instagram post.

After being absent for almost a year, Stephanie McMahon returned to TV at WrestleMania XL. The legend has sporadically appeared in the Stamford-based promotion throughout 2024 and in 2025. Her latest project, an ESPN Original called Stephanie's Places, was recently announced in partnership with WWE and ESPN. In this series, McMahon will explore several locations throughout the United States, interviewing some of the biggest names in wrestling.

The former co-CEO of WWE recently took to Instagram to upload a throwback photo with the late, great Andre The Giant. In her post's caption, Stephanie sent an emotional message, referencing the legend as her "old friend."

"Thank you for welcoming me home my old friend 🙏❤️🙏 #StephaniesPlaces," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Several current and former wrestling personalities reacted with a like on Stephanie McMahon's emotional post, including Liv Morgan, CM Punk, Saraya, Samoa Joe, Megan Morant, Shayna Baszler, Dustin Rhodes, Heath Slater, Kelanie Jordan, Renee Paquette, Cathy Kelley, Dominik Mysterio, Jade Cargill, Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss and more. Meanwhile, Adam Pearce, Natalya, and ODB (Jessica Jones) left wholesome comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Stephanie McMahon's Instagram handle]

Stephanie McMahon talked about stepping down as co-CEO of WWE

In 2023, Stephanie McMahon stepped down as the co-CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment and went on a long hiatus. During an episode of her show, Stephanie's Places, the legend revealed that she left the role to focus on her family.

"I also served Chair[woman] and co-CEO of WWE before stepping away in 2023 to focus on the people that I love, my family," she said.

It remains to be seen what Stephanie McMahon has planned for her future in World Wrestling Entertainment.

