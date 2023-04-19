Liv Morgan comments after getting a drink thrown at her by WWE Superstar

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez confronted the duo of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Green and Deville were victorious over the team of 'Michin' Mia Yim and Candice LeRae. Post-match, Green threw water into the face of Morgan, who has taken to Twitter to comment on the situation.

The reigning Women's Tag Team Champion reflected on how her hand was raised with her title while the drink was thrown at her face:

"The fact that my hand is still raised..Y’all can’t tell me nothing" wrote Morgan

Check out Morgan's tweet:

Corey Graves is relying on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to bring stability to the women's tag team division

Corey Graves recently commented on the WWE Women's Tag Team division. He relies on the newly crowned champion duo of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to save the division.

On his After The Bell podcast, Graves discussed his issues with the women's tag team division. He said:

"Liv and Raquel could be a duo who have what it takes to solidify the division and maybe sit on top for a while and maybe inspire some other superstars who aren't getting the opportunities they so desire right now, who want more TV time, who want promo time, but they're not getting it for whatever reason. Maybe somebody sitting backstage or in catering or a couple of people sitting in NXT are going, 'You know what, let me make a run for this.' We haven't had a serious, full-time tag team in my recollection. The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) are the closest we had to hold the titles because they were a full-time act together. The rest have sort of been, 'Hey, be my partner. Okay, we'll have a little run, okay, onto the next.' Everything feels temporary. Raquel and Liv could be very good for the division," said Graves.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their tag team titles against Green and Deville on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

